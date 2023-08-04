All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 2, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were advised that the suspect allegedly sent a victim 112 text messages threatening the victim’s life. According to deputies, the suspect stated, “I’ll kill you myself if I ever see you again,” “On my way to your apartment, I might burn the f****r to the ground,” and “If I see you I’ll slit your throat.”

The suspect was identified as Damon Andrew Blackstock and he was located by authorities walking on Wellerman Road. Blackstock was arrested and advised of his Miranda Rights.

Deputies went on to search the suspect and discovered the following items:

Subutex

Methamphetamine

Syringes

Glass pipes

He was charged with four counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Cyberstalking, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

