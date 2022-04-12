BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A member of the LSU Police Department was called to Fat Boy’s Pizza on Saturday night.

An officer arrived around 7:10 p.m. and began to investigate what is being called a ‘disturbance.’

The officer made contact with the person who made the call.

That person said “that an employee, Jakoby Miles, was making threats to kill another manager along with himself via text messages to a witness and the complainant,” according to the affidavit.

The alleged threatening messages included statements such as “I’ll kill him first,” and “I’m killing myself either way.”

The affidavit states that “these threats were being made as a result of a recent romantic relationship ending.”

The victim in this case left the restaurant because of the threatening messages.

The behavior of Jakoby Miles forced the restaurant to close out of fear for the safety of other employees.

According to the affidavit, “the threats were made against a subject who Miles believed was the cause of the relationship ending.”

Miles confessed to making the alleged threats against the victim.

The affidavit states that “Miles made statements that he wasn’t in his right mind after sending those texts to the witness, and stated he was impaired from alcohol at the time of sending the texts.”

Miles was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Sunday, April 10.

Bond has been set at $2,500 for Jakoby Miles.