MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, April 7, 2022, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 1700 block of Highway 80 in reference to an unauthorized entry. Upon arrival, officers were advised that 32-year-old Joshua Jonelle Hollins allegedly forced himself into the residence and waved a firearm after refusing to leave the premises.

According to police, the victim mentioned that Hollins knocked on the door several times and pushed his way into the residence when their 17-year-old son answered the door. Hollins then allegedly demanded to speak with the victim.

Hollins was asked to leave the residence several times and he refused. The victim’s boyfriend then armed himself with a baseball bat and demanded Hollins to leave. According to the victim, Hollins allegedly waved a black revolver type firearm and said, “I’ll harm you if you harm me.”

Joshua Jonelle Hollins

After being asked to leave again, Hollins reportedly left the residence and exited the premises in his car. However, Hollins allegedly returned to the home approximately 15 minutes later, knocking on the door again.

The victim did not answer the door and contacted the Monroe Police Department. Officers made contact with Hollins near his vehicle and located a black revolver firearm in the back seat of his car.

According to Hollins, the victim’s 17-year-old son let him come inside of the home. He also mentioned that he did wave the firearm to protect himself when the victim’s boyfriend armed himself with a baseball bat.

Hollins also advised authorities that he stated, “I’ll harm you if you harm me” to the victims. According to police, Hollins appeared to be under the influence during questioning.

Hollins was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling and Aggravated Assault with a Firearm. His bond was set at $8,500.