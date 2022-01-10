“If you call the cops, I’ll kill ya”: West Monroe man arrested for 2021 shooting

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 19, 2021, West Monroe Police were dispatched to the 600 block of South 5th Street in reference to a shooting complaint. Upon arrival, officers made contact with two victims who mentioned that 25-year-old Kaveontae Kyree Polly came to the residence and pulled out a .22 revolver during an argument.

Victims and witnesses advised that Polly fired multiple shots at one of the victims and chased the other victim around the house, firing between three and six shots. One of the victims mentioned that Polly pointed the gun at them stating, “If you call the cops, I’ll kill ya.” Polly then fled the scene as a passenger in a gray vehicle.

On Monday, January 10, 2022, authorities arrested Polly and transported him to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Second Degree Attempted Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.