KENNER, La. (WGNO) — The ice cream truck driver accused of crashing into a Kenner apartment has been charged with negligent homicide after a 12-year-old boy died.

The crash happened in the 300 block of Clemson Place on Saturday, May 20. Initially, officials with the Kenner Police Department (KPD) said 71-year-old Mechael Yousef Mansoor had suffered a medical event when he crashed an ice cream truck into the apartment.

They said 12-year-old Adrien Flores was critically injured by the crash.

Mansoor was originally charged with negligent injuring and reckless operation of a vehicle.

Flores’ family later confirmed the boy had been pronounced legally dead. He was removed from life support.

KPD officials said Mansoor’s charges were upgraded to negligent homicide.

