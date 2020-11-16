Iberia Sheriff Tommy Romero issues statement on ongoing investigation into death of Quawan Charles

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Below is a statement issued Saturday from Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero with some additional details surrounding the death investigation of 15-year-old Quawan “Bobby’ Charles.

New details include surveillance video of the area near where Charles’ was found dead.

Romero says the footage shows Charles walking around the area where his body was later discovered.

He says no other person was seen in the video.

“I want to assure the public that I, and my team, are doing everything we can, and following every lead, to gather evidence into what happened in the untimely death of Quawan “Bobby” Charles. Any loss of life is a tragedy and that is especially true when it is a young person. Although we believe it is important not to compromise any part of our investigation, we are prepared to release some details so that the public can be assured we are not resting in our effort to find the truth,” said Sheriff Romero.

Below are some facts:

· Just as we do in any case involving someone found deceased in this manner, we immediately began treating this as a homicide investigation at the very moment we found Quawan “Bobby” Charles.

· This is an active, ongoing homicide investigation.

· Quawan “Bobby” Charles was not residing in Iberia Parish before, or at the time of, his death. Our investigation indicates that a parent of Quawan “Bobby” Charles notified their local police department in Baldwin, Louisiana on October 30th of a potential disappearance. Further, that local department notified their local Sheriff’s office in St. Mary Parish of the potential disappearance. However, our office in Iberia Parish was not notified of the potential that we had a missing person in our area until November 3rdwhen we were contacted by a parent of Quawan “Bobby” Charles.

· On November 3rd, with amazing speed and through the great work of the team at the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s office, we were able to locate Quawan “Bobby” Charles within a matter of hours after being notified he might be missing.

· Since the time we launched a homicide investigation we have been actively and aggressively gathering evidence.

· We have conducted multiple in-person interviews with those who knew Quawan “Bobby” Charles and those who may have interacted with Quawan “Bobby” Charles before his death.

· We gathered evidence at the home of individuals who reportedly were with Quawan “Bobby” Charles just before his disappearance. We interviewed these same individuals and are actively tracking their whereabouts.

· We have spoken with at least one eye witness who reportedly saw Quawan “Bobby” Charles before his death in the area near where he was later found deceased.

· We have obtained and reviewed video evidence showing Quawan “Bobby” Charles near that area. Video evidence indicates no other individuals present with Quawan “Bobby” Charles or anyone else present for some time before, or after, he is seen on the recording.

· We are awaiting a toxicology report as part of our efforts to gain additional evidence related to this investigation.

· An autopsy report was issued and those findings have already been made public.

Sheriff Romero urges anyone with additional information to come forward and contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711