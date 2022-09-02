NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Two bodies were found in a New Iberia residence this morning after a brief standoff on Troy Road, according to Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero.

Romero said deputies received a call at around 5:30 a.m. from a woman claiming to hear someone outside her residence. As deputies arrived on the scene, they heard gunshots and established a perimeter around the home.

Romero said deputies made contact with a man believed to be inside the residence but lost contact with him. After several attempts to reach people within the home, Romero said the decision was made to enter the residence. Two bodies were found inside. Romero said names are not being released at this time, as the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office is still at the scene.

There is no word on the state of the suspect, though Romero said more information would be released as it becomes available.