NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As Lundi Gras celebrations kicked off across the city of New Orleans on Monday, police were on the scene of a shooting in New Orleans East that left one person dead and another wounded.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday at I-10 West & Crowder Boulevard.

Early reports indicate two male victims were shot on the interstate. Details surrounding who pulled the trigger were unclear.

We’re told one victim died at the scene and the other was taken to an area hospital.

Westbound traffic on I-10 from Read Boulevard to just past Crowder Boulevard has been shut down. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO on air and online for the latest.