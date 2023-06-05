NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is investigating an incident on Interstate 10 East.

According to reports from the NOPD, the Interstate 10 East on ramp at North Claiborne is temporarily shut down due to criminal damage on Monday, June 5.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes at this time.

This is a developing story, check back with WGNO.com for more updates.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.