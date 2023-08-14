MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — A domestic situation in Mandeville turned deadly Monday, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7:20 a.m. on Aug. 14, deputies say they were called to a home in the 1500 block of Cherry Ridge Court on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies learned a man had been shot and ran to the neighbor’s house.

An investigation revealed the incident was a domestic-related altercation with his wife.

The neighbor reportedly tried to render aid while calling 911. The man was taken to a local hospital by EMS but later died from his wounds.

STPSO SWAT was dispatched to the location and attempted to make contact with the woman.

Further investigation revealed the SWAT team forced its way inside and found the woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

No further details are available at this time as the incident remains under investigation.

