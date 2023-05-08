BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Saturday, May 6, 2023, officials were dispatched to a residence due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, authorities located a male subject and a female subject deceased.

According to Morehouse Parish Sheriff Mike Tubbs, deputies received a call from family members stating that the male subject called them and allegedly informed them that he killed his wife, and he wanted family members to pick up the kids.

According to Tubbs, family members tried to talk to the male subject until deputies and family members arrived at the residence. According to deputies, the family members made it to the residence first, and upon deputies’ arrival, they found both individuals deceased due to gunshot wounds. Tubbs confirmed that both subjects have been in a romantic relationship since high school.

Both bodies are being transported to Little Rock, Ark. for an autopsy. The incident is still an ongoing investigation and no names will be released to the public.