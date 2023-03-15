All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UPDATE (03/15/2023): On July 13, 2022, the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office along with the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division recovered a body floating in Black River, just south of the Black River Bridge. During the initial investigation, the body of the victim was sent to the Louisiana Forensics Laboratory in Broussard, La. where an autopsy identified the victim as 44-year-old Talesha Thrasher of Jonesville, La.

Since July 23, 2022, the murder investigation continued and detectives obtained warrants for Gaushell Young and Derrick Bullits for Second-Degree Murder, who were arrested on March 13, 2023.

This case has taken some time and hard work from my detecticves, and because of this work, I hope and pray that Talesha’s family can get some closure and justice for her death. Sheriff Toney Edwards, Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office

