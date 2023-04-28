METAIRIE, La (WGNO) — National Crime Victims’ Rights Week runs April 23-29, and CrimeStoppers of Greater New Orleans is hoping a series of videos on its YouTube channel will raise awareness for victims beyond the week.

“We want to tell the story of the people left behind,” Crimestoppers President and CEO Darlene Cusanza told WGNO News. “We want to make sure they have a voice.”

Cusanza’s team spent the week recording interviews with people who have lost loved ones to violence in New Orleans. Some of the cases remain unsolved.

Cusanza said that the goal is to extend the impact of National Crime Victims’ Right Week. She wants people to know that CrimeStoppers makes programs available for victims year-round, connecting them with a variety of groups.

“In groups, I mean neighborhoods, I mean churches, I mean everybody. Because as we know… everyone is affected by crime.”

Cusanza is also hoping to raise fund for CrimeStoppers rewards, crime prevention programs and other services. She hopes the week and the stories that will remain online will motivate people to donate during the upcoming Give Nola Day.