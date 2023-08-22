COLUMBUS, Ga. (WGNO) — Four Houston men pleaded guilty to federal charges of stealing cash and damaging ATMs in Georgia, Alabama and Louisiana.

According to the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, 50-year-old Jamarlon Butler pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit offense or to defraud the United States on Aug. 15.

35-year-old Marques Strambler, 31-year-old David Hill and 34-year-old Traveon Odoms pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit offense or to defraud the United States on Aug. 7.

Court documents state that the men stole the cash in the summer of 2021 by opening the ATMs internal safe with chains and hooks attached to stolen trucks. They broke into three ATMs, adding up to a total of $166,482.18 in cash and damages to the ATMs.

On June 16, 2021, the men reportedly stole a Ford F250 from Phenix City, Alabama and attempted to break into an ATM at SunTrust Bank in Columbus, Georgia. The men were unable to get money from the ATM but caused $12,727 in damage.

Later that day, the men successfully broke into an ATM at Phenix Girard Bank in Phenix City, Alabama. Court records indicate that the total cash stolen, and damages there amounted to $129,804.44.

On July 27, the men reportedly stole a truck in Covington and attempted to break into an ATM at a Hancock Whitney Bank.

The men were seen on surveillance video attaching a tow chain and hook to the ATM. They didn’t get any cash, but the damage to the ATM amounted to $23,950.74.

The men face a maximum of five years in prison with three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 7.

