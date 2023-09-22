NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Houston man was sentenced for trafficking a teenage girl in the New Orleans area.

On Sept. 20, 35-year-old Randi Lewis was sentenced to 360 months in prison on charges of sex trafficking a child under the age of 14.

Court documents revealed Lewis and his co-conspirator, Chelsea Gee, who was born in 2003, met in late 2019. He reportedly recruited her to perform sexual acts under his command and she agreed.

Lewis was also known to tell Gee how to act, dress, who she should associate herself with and controlled the amount of money she would make for the acts. Gee was under constant watch as Lewis would track her using a cell phone.

Documents mention Lewis would also engage in sexual activities with Gee.

According to court documents, the two met a 13-year-old girl in Houston on June 21, 2021. Lewis reportedly told Gee to recruit the underage victim to perform paid sexual acts. Once the victim agreed, documents read it was Lewis’ idea to move to New Orleans via Greyhound Bus.

Between June 22, 2021, and June 24, 2021, Gee and the victim engaged in commercial sex acts throughout the city. Under Lewis’ instruction, he required all or most of the money the victim collected for the act to be turned over to him.

Like Gee, the victim was directed on how to act, dress and who to associate with.

During the hearing, Lewis’ plan for Gee and the victim was revealed in how they were to solicit what they call “dates.”

“First, they walked the streets soliciting customers. Additionally, Lewis advertised using an online sexual service, a classified ad service used to market sexual services for money. As a result, Lewis received telephone calls, text messages, and messages via social media applications inquiring about, and scheduling, prostitution calls with Gee and the victim. Lewis used sexually explicit pictures of the victim in the advertisements. Further, Lewis and Gee drugged the victim with illicit and mood-altering drugs, including marijuana, to control her behavior, and/or to encourage her to engage in commercial sex acts.”

On June 24, 2021, law enforcement officers found the victim inside a Terrytown hotel room.

The case then became a part of Project Safe Childhood, an initiative created by the Department of Justice to combat child exploitation.

Lewis was additionally sentenced to supervision after release for the rest of his life and is required to register as a sex offender. He was also ordered to pay a $100 mandatory special assessment fee and restitution to the victim’s guardian in the amount of $620.

