Scene of reported standoff in Baton Rouge on Thursday, March 30. Image courtesy of Mike Thompson

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies responded to a standoff on Gardere Lane Thursday afternoon.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the incident started after a shot was fired by a suspect at a bail bondsman in the 500 block of Gardere Lane. The suspect refused to come out of the home for hours.

Deputies set up a perimeter and took steps to bring the individual out of the home. As of 6:55 p.m., the suspect was out of the residence and in custody.

