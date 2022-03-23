NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police began investigating a fatal shooting in New Orleans East on Wednesday, March 23.

Early reports from NOPD indicate the shooting occurred in the 7900 block of Dorsett Street.

Police say a male victim had been shot and taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Other details of the shooting, including the victim’s age, were not immediately available.

Hours before the homicide, NOPD began investigating a double shooting in New Orleans East at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Providence Place. One man was pronounced dead and a woman was taken to the hospital where she was last listed in critical condition.

Police continue to investigate both incidents. Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers by filling out an online form or calling 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.