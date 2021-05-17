Houma woman arrested on human trafficking charges

HOUMA, La (KLFY) — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Houma woman for human trafficking, among other charges, last Thursday, according to Sheriff Tim Soignet.

Angela Lirette, 39, of Houma, was arrested on Thursday, May 13, for human trafficking, online impersonating, indecent behavior with a juvenile, cruelty to juvenile second-degree, pornography involving juveniles, and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Lirette was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where she is held on a $1 million bond.

Sheriff Soignet said that on Tuesday, May 11, Terrebonne Parish detectives began an investigation regarding a female adult pretending to be a teenager on social media.

Detectives made contact with the person who made the report, and they were informed that Lirette created a profile posing as a juvenile and made contact with other juveniles.

Lirette allegedly made contact with several different teenage boys while pretending to be the juvenile in her profile. She sent nude photos of the juvenile during conversations with the boys, and scheduled dates for the boys to meet the juvenile, without her knowledge.

The juvenile was forced into sexual encounters by Lirette, and according to detectives, Lirette also had a sexual relationship with one of the teenage boys.

During this investigation, detectives received information and evidence that supports the allegations made against Lirette. On Thursday, May 13, detectives made contact with Lirette, she was transported to the Sheriff’s Office where she was questioned then arrested.

This case remains under investigation and more charges are subject to follow, anyone with information is asked to call the Terrebonne Parish detectives at (985) 876-2500.