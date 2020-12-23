Houma teen charged with vehicular homicide after his breathalyzer showed a BAC above 0.02g%, the underage legal limit

HOUMA – Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, State Troopers began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA 57 just south of Industrial Boulevard.

According to State Troopers, the preliminary investigation revealed 19-year-old Diego Barrios-Collins was traveling south on LA 57 in a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe. As he was southbound, he traveled off of the roadway and struck the pedestrian with his vehicle. He initially fled after impact but later returned to the scene. The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene. Barrios-Collins was properly restrained and was not injured.

Barrios-Collins provided a breath sample which showed his blood alcohol concentration above the underage legal limit of 0.02g%. He was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, felony hit and run driving, improper lane usage, and illegal window tint. This crash remains under investigation.

Time and time again, Troopers witness preventable motor vehicle crashes. Impairment and lack of seat belt usage are the primary causes of crashes across the state of Louisiana. Nearly half of the fatal crashes in Louisiana are caused by impaired drivers. Louisiana State Police urge motorists to have a plan in place that includes a designated driver. Please choose to not drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver, and always buckle up.

Troop C has investigated 34 fatal crashes resulting in 36 deaths in 2020.