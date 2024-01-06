Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — Houma police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Saturday, Jan. 6.

The Houma Police Department reported a 39-year-old man was shot in the 1300 block of Barataria Avenue.

According to police, the man “died as a result of several gunshot wounds.”

Following an investigation, Houma police said they identified 39-year-old Christopher Boutwell as the suspect.

Boutwell was arrested and faces a charge of second-degree murder.

The Houma Police Department did not release any additional information. The investigation is ongoing.

