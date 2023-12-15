Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Houma man is facing 183 counts of possession of child pornography following an investigation in Terrebonne Parish.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said 25-year-old Landon Thibodaux was arrested in connection to an investigation conducted by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation at a home in the 100 block of Leighton Loop.

Soignet said officers searched the home and found more evidence, which led to Thibodaux facing more counts of the crime.

He was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a $100,000 bond.

