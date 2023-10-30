Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Houma man was arrested in connection to a sexually motivated domestic violence incident on Thursday, Oct. 26

Terrebonne Parish deputies began investigating after the alleged victim reported the incident.

They were able to interview the victim, who provided “graphic details” of the incident.

After reviewing the evidence associated with the case, an arrest warrant was issued for 34-year-old Andrew William Melancon.

It was later discovered Melancon had three additional warrants on unrelated charges.

Deputies arrested Melancon while he was at work and booked him into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.

He was charged with first-degree rape and domestic abuse battery by strangulation.

His bond was set at $40,700.

Deputies say the victim is still recovering from minor physical injuries suffered during the attack.

