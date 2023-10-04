All persons accused of a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty.

HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — A Houma man has been arrested by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office in connection to a first-degree rape and aggravated crimes against nature investigation.

According to reports, deputies began investigating Danny Arceneaux, 57, on Friday, Sept. 29, after a 19-year-old victim reported incidents of sexual abuse.

The victim told deputies that the abuse took place over the course of seven years. As the investigation progressed, detectives said they learned that abuse happened at a residence that Arceneaux previously lived.

Arceneaux was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 2, around 2:00 p.m.

He was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a $55,000 bond.

Deputies are still investigating the case for further details.

