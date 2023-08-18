Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — A Houma man is in the custody of Terrebonne Parish deputies after a shooting incident back in December of 2022.

Sheriff Tim Soignet reported on Friday, Aug. 18, that Jeremiah Deshaun Moultrie, 20, of Houma was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at residence in the 100 block of Prosperity Street in Chauvin, La.

Moultrie was arrested on charges of two counts of attempted second degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and several unrelated charges.

He is currently booked in the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a $2,050,000 bond.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.