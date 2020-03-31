Houma man arrested for child pornography, among other charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a 28-year-old Houma man after further investigation into his indecent behavior case resulted in evidence that he possessed pornography involving juveniles.

On March 09, detectives began to investigate a case involving an adult male who was chatting with a juvenile on a social media application.

The adult male set up a meet at a local retail store in Houma to have sex with the juvenile.

Officers arrested 28-year-old Tad Guidry, of East Park Ave, in Houma. He was charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer aided solicitation of a minor at the time of the initial investigation.

After further investigation into Guidry’s cellular device, evidence of pornography involving juveniles was recovered.

An arrest warrant was obtained and on March 30, Tad Guidry was arrested again. He was booked on two counts of pornography involving juveniles.