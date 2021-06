NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man accused of opening fire outside an apartment in Terrebonne Parish has been arrested for attempted murder.

Deputies said 19-year-old Kwan Allen Jr. opened fire on his ex-girlfriend and an acquaintance in the 6700 block of Alma Street in Bayou Cane on Monday night.

No one was hurt, but Allen remains in jail on a $500,000 bond.