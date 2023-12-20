Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

HOUMA, La (WGNO) — A Houma man was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 19, after a traffic stop led to a drug bust in Terrebonne Parish.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said deputies were patrolling the area near Cocodrie and Robinson Canal when a car was allegedly seen speeding.

Deputies then stopped the car near the intersection of Bayou Sale and Grand Caillou roads after a brief pursuit.

During the stop, deputies spoke with the driver, identified by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office as 26-year-old Terry Paul Naquin Jr., who allegedly admitted to speeding.

TPSO deputies then searched the car and allegedly recovered “narcotics-based evidence.”

According to the TPSO, “Naquin was also discovered to have concealed illegal narcotics within his mouth at the time of the stop.”

Deputies said Naquin also allegedly did not have a valid driver’s license.

Naquin was arrested and faces charges of possession of a CDS II, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, driver must be licensed, obstruction of justice and flight from an officer.

