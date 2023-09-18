Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — Deputies with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Houma man accused of second-degree murder following a traffic stop in Chalmette on Friday, Sept. 16.

Sheriff James Pohlmann said deputies with the Field Operations Bureau Patrol Division conducted a traffic stop after reportedly witnessing a Nissan avoid a traffic signal near the intersection of West Judge Perez Drive and Center Street around 2:00 a.m.

He said deputies then approached the car and identified the driver as 23-year-old Keiriana Smith and a passenger as 23-year-old Kereon Alexander.

Pohlmann also said an unrestrained 1-year-old was in the car at the time of the stop.

Deputies said they detected the smell of marijuana coming from the car.

Following an investigation, deputies said they recovered marijuana and a gun reported as stolen by the Zachary Police Department.

Pohlmann said a background check of Smith and Alexander revealed that Alexander had an active warrant out of Terrebonne Parish for second-degree murder.

Alexander was arrested and faces the following charges:

Illegal carrying of a firearm by a felon

Possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substance

Obstruction

Resisting an officer/false name

Possession of marijuana

Smoking in vehicle with children under 8

Outstanding second-degree murder warrant out of Terrebonne Parish

Smith was arrested and faces the following charges:

Disregarding red-light

Suspended driver’s license

Smoking in vehicle with children under 8

Illegal tint

Possession of marijuana

Cruelty to a juvenile

Child desertion

Obstruction

Resisting an officer by force/violence and battery of a peace officer

