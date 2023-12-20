Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Houma man was arrested and is accused of raping a 10-year-old child.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said 53-year-old Lawrence Voisin was charged with two counts of first-degree rape.

Soignet said deputies were called to a school on Tuesday, Dec. 19. There, a 10-year-old reported the alleged abuse to officers.

The Special Victim’s Unit interviewed the child and investigators were able to substantiate the evidence, according to Soignet.

Voisin was arrested at his home and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex. His bond was set at $250,000.

