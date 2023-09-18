Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that a Houma man was arrested in St. Charles Parish in connection with a disturbance that occurred on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said deputies responded to a report of a man injured inside a home in the 100 block of Petit Rue Drive around 12:00 p.m.

Soignet said family members told deputies that when they arrived at the home, 32-year-old Blair Picou Jr. was allegedly leaving in the victim’s car.

Deputies said they learned the man was severely beaten and stabbed as a result of the disturbance that occurred in the home, which Picou and the victim reportedly share.

The man was transported to a hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Following an investigation, Soignet said violent crimes detectives and deputies discovered Picou was in the custody of the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office on unrelated, outstanding arrest warrants.

He said TPSO detectives travelled to St. Charles Parish and spoke to Picou, who reportedly admitted his involvement in the disturbance and injury of the victim.

Soignet said TPSO detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Picou on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. He said Picou was arrested on the charges in St. Charles Parish.

The investigation is ongoing.

