Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TERREBONE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Houma man was arrested following an incident on Sunday, July 16, when he allegedly attacked a woman inside her home and stole her car.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said deputies received a call from the victim around 11:30 p.m. reporting that a disturbance had taken place at her home.

Soignet said the victim stated that 47-year-old Bertram Holloway had entered her locked home and physically attacked her. It was reported that a witness saw the attack and intervened.

Holloway then allegedly left the scene in the victim’s car.

TPSO officials said the victim suffered treatable injuries and received medical treatment.

Deputies then attempted to locate Holloway but could not find him. They said they then obtained warrants for Holloway’s arrest.

The next day, around 3:30 p.m., deputies were called to Bourg Drive where TPSO officials said the victim’s car was recovered.

Once the car was recovered, deputies said they saw Holloway leaving a house. He was then taken into custody.

Holloway faces the following charges:

Domestic Abuse Battery by Strangulation

Home Invasion

Theft

Unauthorized Use of a Moveable

Soignet said he also faces additional charges from an unrelated investigation.

