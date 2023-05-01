Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — A Houma man is in custody after detectives say he was linked to the sexual assault of two juveniles, both reportedly the children of a woman he was involved with.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet says 38-year-old Kennet Calderon Matus was arrested for charges that include third-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

We’re told the investigation stemmed from sexual allegations that emerged in April. The sheriff’s office says the incidents occurred at a home in Terrebonne Parish, where two juvenile victims lived with their mother, who detectives say was involved in a relationship with Matus.

Matus was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where he is being held without bond.

Soignet emphasized that due to the investigation being ongoing, additional charges are unknown.

