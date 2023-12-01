Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Houma couple was arrested after a drug bust turned up nearly 1,400 grams of heroin and more on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said the sheriff’s office received information about 34-year-old Kjuan Damar Howard, Sr. allegedly involved in drug crimes.

Deputies arrested Howard at a residence around 8 a.m. in the 500 block of Jefferson Davis Street. In the home, they allegedly found the heroin, drug related paraphernalia, over 100 grams of an unknown white powder and over $15,000 in cash.

Soignet said it was discovered that 31-year-old Kayla Sharae Thomas also lived at the home with two children under the age of 11.

Howard was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, two counts of distribution of a CDS 1, illegal use of a CDS in the presence of persons under the age of 17, possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses and taking contraband to/from a penal institution.

Soignet said Thomas turned herself in to authorities later that day. She was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, illegal use of a CDS in the presence of persons under the age of 17 and transactions involving the proceeds from drug offenses.

They were booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex. Howard’s bond was set at $656,500 and Thomas’ was set at $30,600.

