Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — A Houma man is behind bars after allegedly causing a disturbance at a Terrebonne Parish hospital.

According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 13, deputies say they responded to Chabert Medical Center on a disturbance complaint.

Deputies learned that 21-year-old Ladarius Lamar Jones was visiting a patient when he allegedly became belligerent with hospital staff and was asked to leave.

An investigation revealed Jones refused the many requests. The hospital security told deputies Jone allegedly attacked two staff members while threatening to disarm the security guard and use the weapon against others in the hospital.

Jones was arrested and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on charges of:

Two counts of Battery of a Healthcare Worker

Terrorizing

Entering and remaining after being forbidden

He is currently being held on a $10,000 bond.

