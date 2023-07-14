Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — A Houma man is behind bars after allegedly causing a disturbance at a Terrebonne Parish hospital.
According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 13, deputies say they responded to Chabert Medical Center on a disturbance complaint.
Deputies learned that 21-year-old Ladarius Lamar Jones was visiting a patient when he allegedly became belligerent with hospital staff and was asked to leave.
An investigation revealed Jones refused the many requests. The hospital security told deputies Jone allegedly attacked two staff members while threatening to disarm the security guard and use the weapon against others in the hospital.
Jones was arrested and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on charges of:
- Two counts of Battery of a Healthcare Worker
- Terrorizing
- Entering and remaining after being forbidden
He is currently being held on a $10,000 bond.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Stories
- Georgia man convicted of attempted murder in I-10 drive-by shooting in St. Martin Parish
- Watch: Eastbank All-Stars depart for Louisiana Little League Tournament
- Toxic workplace? Nearly a fifth of workers say yes: poll
- Hospital visit turns violent, Hammond man arrested
- Over $10,000 worth of items reported stolen from Hammond dealership