LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Police Department is on the scene of a homicide, according to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD).

LPD said that around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 22, LPD responded to the 100 block of Railroad St. in reference to shots fired.

After responding to the scene, officers located one victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

LPD said that it was then determined that the victim was dead and a crime scene was established.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LPD.

This investigation is ongoing and updates will follow as information is released.