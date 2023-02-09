CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — A person who appears to be a teenager is dead after a shooting in Chalmette.

It happened on Thursday in the 3600 block of Golden Drive.

St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann says around 7:30 p.m. deputies were called out to the area. That’s where they found a man who appears to be in his mid-teens in a courtyard.

Sheriff Pohlmann says the teen appeared to have been shot several times. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

A suspect is still on the loose. There is no description of a possible suspect or motive at this time.

The homicide is under investigation.

