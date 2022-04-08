NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An investigation is underway on the West Bank after police say a male victim was shot and killed in Algiers.

NOPD reports around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 8, officers responded to the report at the intersection of Lamarque and Sumner streets.

Details of the shooting were not available, however, NOPD did confirm the case has been declared a homicide. The victim’s age has not yet been released.

