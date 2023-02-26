NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead after a shooting in Central City Sunday (Feb. 26th).

Around 9:13 p.m. officers responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of Third St. and Derbigny St.

At the scene they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was later pronounced dead.

The homicide remains under investigation. There are no updates on a possible suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.