NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Gert Town on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

NOPD officials said an initial report shows a man who had been shot was found at the intersection of Oleander and Short streets around 7:14 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The NOPD did not release any additional information.

