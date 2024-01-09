NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Gert Town on Tuesday, Jan. 9.
NOPD officials said an initial report shows a man who had been shot was found at the intersection of Oleander and Short streets around 7:14 p.m.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The NOPD did not release any additional information.
