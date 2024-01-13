GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — Officers with the Gretna Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Friday, Jan. 12.

The Gretna Police Department reported that officers responded to a report of a man lying on a walking trail in the 70 block of the Westbank Expressway around 9:24 p.m.

At the scene, police said they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Gretna Police Department did not release any additional information.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting can call the Gretna Police Department Detective Bureau at (504)-366-4374.

