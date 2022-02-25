NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A crime scene has temporarily rerouted traffic in New Orleans East, NOPD announced Friday night.

Just after 9 p.m. police responded to a report of a shooting in the 6300 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

When they arrived, officers found an unresponsive male victim who had been shot.

NOPD says the victim was then transported to an area hospital where he later died. The case was then reclassified as a homicide.

The victim’s name and age have not yet been announced. Other details of the shooting, including a suspect and motive, were not immediately available.

An active crime scene has redirected traffic as police continue to investigate the shooting. At 10:17, NOPD tweeted that traffic on Chef Menteur Drive has been redirected at Majestic Oaks Drive.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes in the meantime.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers.