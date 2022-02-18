NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD began investigating a homicide in the Tulane/Gravier area on Friday, February 18.

NOPD reports just before 8 a.m., police responded to a call of a shooting in the 400 block of South Broad Street.

When they arrived, officers found an unresponsive male victim who had been shot. He was declared dead on the scene by EMS.

To aid in the investigation, NOPD has temporarily shut down the northbound lanes of South Broad Street from Tulane Avenue to Banks Street. Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD or Crimestoppers.