ALEXANDRIA, La (WNTZ) – A heartbreaking incident unfolded in the early hours of Wednesday, November 1, 2023, when the Alexandria Police Department responded to a distressing call in the 700 block of Willow Glen. The call reported an individual who had sustained a gunshot wound.

Tragically, the victim, later identified as 19-year-old Eric Sykes, a resident of Alexandria, LA, was rushed to a local hospital for medical attention. Despite the efforts of medical professionals, Eric Sykes succumbed to his injuries, marking a devastating loss for his family and the community.

The Alexandria Police Department has initiated an immediate and comprehensive investigation into this incident. Detectives are actively seeking information and leads to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities urge anyone with information regarding this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area to come forward. You can reach out to the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416 or contact APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559. Additionally, you can share information with detectives by emailing them at APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For individuals who wish to remain anonymous and seek to provide information that could assist in this case, Crime Stoppers of CenLa is offering a cash reward. You can contact them at (318) 443-7867. There is also the option to download the Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile to submit tips and receive a claim number for a potential cash reward.

The loss of Eric Sykes is a tragedy that has deeply affected the Alexandria community. The Alexandria Police Department remains committed to uncovering the facts surrounding this case and is grateful for any assistance from the public in their pursuit of justice.

Victim:

Eric Sykes, 19

Residence: Alexandria, LA

This is an ongoing investigation.

