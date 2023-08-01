Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — Agents with the New Orleans office of Homeland Security Investigations arrested a Harvey daycare worker for alleged child exploitation charges.

HSI New Orleans officials said Max Cory Johnson Jr. was arrested Monday following an investigation conducted by HSI and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

They said the investigation revealed that Johnson was allegedly accessing and downloading child sexual abuse material.

Johnson has reportedly been working as a daycare specialist at YouFit Gyms since December 2022.

HSI officials said the HSI New Orleans office and JPSO are looking for information that may help identify potential victims.

HSI officials said people can report suspected child predators and any suspicious activity through its toll-free tip line at (866)-347-2423 or by completing its online tip form.

