BRANCH, La. (KLFY) – A Sulphur man was arrested after a home invasion on Tuesday morning in Branch led police to him.

According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to an area near White Oak Hwy. in Branch around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. A report of a suspicious person running through the fields prompted deputies, as well as local residents to surround the field. The suspect surrendered and was arrested.

During an investigation, deputies learned that the suspect forcefully entered a house wearing law enforcement credentials from another parish. The suspect presented himself as a law enforcement officer and used handcuffs to detain the homeowner. The suspect then stole various items and fled. The law enforcement items that were taken were a jacket, badge and other markings which were reported stolen as part of a burglary investigation. The victim was not injured.

Adam Creel, 33 of Sulphur has been charged with the following:

Home Invasion

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Armed Robbery

Obstruction of Justice

False Imprisonment

Impersonating a Law Enforcement Officer.

“This investigation remains open as deputies are working to identify other person(s) involved in this case. For years we have asked the public to help law enforcement when they see something to report it. In this case, if the local residents would not have taken the extra steps that they did, we may still be looking for this suspect. I would like to thank these individuals for their help, as it made a major difference in this case,” said Sheriff K.P. Gibson.

Creel remains in the Acadia Parish Jail. A hold has been placed on Creel on warrants from Calcasieu Parish.