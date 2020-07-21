Home invasion and sexual assault in Covington

COVINGTON, La. – The Covington Police Department is investigating a home invasion and sexual assault that happened on July 20.

Around 12:45 p.m., officers responded to a home invasion report near W. 18th Avenue and Tyler Street in Covington.

The suspect left the scene before police could arrive. He is described as a short black male who was wearing a light green or dirty white shirt with Dark pants. He may be traveling on a bicycle.

If anyone has any information or think they captured the suspect on surveillance video, you are asked to call Covington Police at (985) 892-8500 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

The Covington Police Department also has an app called “Covington PD,” available for free in the iTunes App Store or Google Play Store. Tips can be anonymously sent to police using this app.