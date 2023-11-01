Editor’s Note: The New Orleans Police Department initially reported the victim was a 6-year-old. It was later clarified that the child is 8.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department responded to a shooting in the Hollygrove area that left a child hospitalized on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

According to officers, around 12:09 p.m. they received a call of an 8-year-old boy who had been shot in the 8800 block of Nelson Street. The child arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle for treatment.

NOPD officials said the child is reported to be in stable condition, and they are investigating the incident as cruelty to a juvenile.

No further details are available as of now. The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

