NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was shot and killed in the New Orleans Hollygrove area on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department said initial reports of the shooting were made around 12:04 p.m.

Officers confirmed the shooting around 12:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of Palmetto Street.

They said a male gunshot wound victim was declared dead at the scene.

The NOPD didn’t provide further details.

