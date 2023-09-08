AVOYELLES PARISH (WNTZ) – On September 3, 2023, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Old Highway 1 near Simmesport. This crash killed 40-year-old James Dibble Jr. of Simmesport.

The initial investigation revealed that Dibble was in the roadway when he was struck by a southbound 2014 Mazda 6, unknown driver. As a result, he sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Through investigative means, the driver of the vehicle was identified as 40-year-old Mary Cazelot of Simmesport. Cazelot was transported to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office where she was arrested and booked on felony hit and run, obstruction of justice and driver under suspension.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state. Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.

In 2023, Troop E Troopers have investigated 39 fatal crashes resulting in 44 fatalities.

Note: All persons named or shown in photographs and/or videos as suspects in a criminal investigation, or arrested and charged with a crime, have not yet been convicted of that criminal offense, and all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

