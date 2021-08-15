Hit-and-run on I-10 East leaves man dead

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened early Sunday morning.

At around 1:40 a.m., NOPD responded to a report of two vehicles involved in a crash on Interstate 10 East at Chef Menteur Highway.

According to deputies, a male driver of one of the vehicles had reportedly exited his vehicle and was struck by a third passing vehicle. The unknown occupants of the third vehicle reportedly abandoned their vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with additional information on a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred overnight on I-10 East at Chef Menteur Highway is asked to call #NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Edgar Edwards at 504-658-6205 or @Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. https://t.co/aoV94MUVNp pic.twitter.com/Ci91OzOhN2 — NOPD (@NOPDNews) August 15, 2021

The man was transported by EMS to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at about 3:42 a.m.

No additional information is available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner will officially identify the victim in this incident upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Edgar Edwards at 504-658-6205 or to call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.